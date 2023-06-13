John Bean Technologies Co. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for John Bean Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.44. The consensus estimate for John Bean Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $5.31 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JBT. StockNews.com started coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $119.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.83. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $81.59 and a 12 month high of $122.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.22. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,427,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,782,000 after buying an additional 31,812 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 64.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,844,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,546,000 after purchasing an additional 723,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,072,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,100,000 after acquiring an additional 38,132 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 922,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,790,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 910,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,731 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $32,241.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,669.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

