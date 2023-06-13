Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Concrete Pumping in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 9th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Concrete Pumping’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Concrete Pumping from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

BBCP stock opened at $6.96 on Monday. Concrete Pumping has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 47.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Concrete Pumping by 54.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 409.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 8,494 shares during the period. 35.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

