Zacks Research Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Rollins in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.83 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Rollins’ current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ROL. UBS Group started coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $40.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.88 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Rollins has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $43.06.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $658.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

In other news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,719,182.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 743,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,582,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $744,814.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,755,888.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,719,182.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 743,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,582,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rollins in the fourth quarter worth $84,675,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Rollins in the first quarter worth $61,799,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Rollins by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,221,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,569 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,693,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,911 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Rollins by 225.6% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,580,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

