DA Davidson Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for THOR Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 8th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $6.15 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.00. The consensus estimate for THOR Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.18 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for THOR Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company’s revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.32 EPS.

THOR Industries Price Performance

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on THOR Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on THOR Industries from $86.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on THOR Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.33.

THOR Industries stock opened at $92.73 on Monday. THOR Industries has a 52-week low of $67.09 and a 52-week high of $105.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.87 and its 200 day moving average is $84.24. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional Trading of THOR Industries

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in THOR Industries by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 10,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in THOR Industries by 30.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA raised its position in THOR Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.27%.

About THOR Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

