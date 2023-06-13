Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Equinix, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equinix in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.93. The consensus estimate for Equinix’s current full-year earnings is $27.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Equinix’s Q3 2023 earnings at $6.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $27.98 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $7.25 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $7.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $28.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $31.20 EPS.

Get Equinix alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EQIX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $835.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $755.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $781.11.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix stock opened at $753.88 on Monday. Equinix has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $762.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $722.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $705.00. The company has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.38, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total value of $753,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,462,478.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total value of $4,904,107.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,582 shares in the company, valued at $12,201,035.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total value of $753,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,462,478.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,221 shares of company stock worth $13,488,866 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,011,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,832,805,000 after purchasing an additional 82,116 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,450,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,814,294,000 after buying an additional 31,691 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,837,000 after buying an additional 23,150 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Equinix by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,567,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,026,804,000 after acquiring an additional 56,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Equinix by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,759,000 after acquiring an additional 43,850 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.