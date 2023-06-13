Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note issued on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Anand now forecasts that the life sciences company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Integra LifeSciences’ current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. 22nd Century Group reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $40.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.99. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $37.36 and a 12 month high of $60.69. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In other Integra LifeSciences news, CEO Witte Jan De bought 7,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,992.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,723. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 641 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 3,103.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

