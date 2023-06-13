Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.89 Per Share, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Unum Group in a report released on Thursday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst R. Krueger now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.72. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Unum Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.40 per share. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.80 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UNM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Unum Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:UNM opened at $45.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.08. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $46.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.99 and a 200 day moving average of $41.79.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.22. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $125,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,290.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $786,960.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 222,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,709,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $125,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,290.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,529. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unum Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 514.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter worth $67,000. 79.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

