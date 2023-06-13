Analysts Issue Forecasts for Baker Hughes’ Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a report released on Wednesday, June 7th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $29.79 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.82 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.44.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -690.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 24,434 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,934,000 after acquiring an additional 204,220 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.