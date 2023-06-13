William Blair Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report issued on Thursday, June 8th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.66. The consensus estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle’s current full-year earnings is $13.83 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s FY2023 earnings at $13.70 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.53 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

JLL has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of JLL stock opened at $151.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.02. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $123.00 and a fifty-two week high of $191.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.47 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth about $294,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 10.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,088,000 after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 134.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $519,339,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

