Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Shares to Reverse Split on Thursday, June 15th

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, June 15th. The 1-13 reverse split was announced on Thursday, June 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, June 15th.

Local Bounti Price Performance

NYSE:LOCL opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90. The stock has a market cap of $42.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.70. Local Bounti has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Local Bounti had a negative net margin of 420.34% and a negative return on equity of 90.64%. The company had revenue of $6.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Local Bounti will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Local Bounti

LOCL has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Local Bounti from $13.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Local Bounti from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Local Bounti from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Local Bounti from $10.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.65.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Local Bounti in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Local Bounti during the 1st quarter valued at $3,046,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Local Bounti by 562.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 596,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 506,789 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Local Bounti by 101.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,833,000 after purchasing an additional 644,115 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Local Bounti during the first quarter valued at $126,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Local Bounti Company Profile

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

