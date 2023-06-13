Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Down 3.1% on Insider Selling

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.1% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $88.32 and last traded at $88.39. Approximately 1,248,650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 3,308,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.24.

Specifically, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,218,023.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,415,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,218,023.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,415,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $660,326.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,513.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,396 shares of company stock valued at $10,979,929. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Etsy from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Etsy from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Etsy from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.22.

Etsy Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.53.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 118.74% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Etsy by 42,025.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,229,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $147,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,723 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,663,000 after acquiring an additional 950,415 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Etsy by 1,044.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 886,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,137,000 after purchasing an additional 808,650 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Etsy by 56.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,696,000 after buying an additional 768,350 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 86.7% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,543,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,524,000 after buying an additional 716,680 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

