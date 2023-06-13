Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Insider Buying Activity

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday following insider buying activity. 1,434,876 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 1,662,374 shares.The stock last traded at $67.34 and had previously closed at $63.58.

Specifically, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAP. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $115.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $178.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.89.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.88). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 9,933.3% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Stories

