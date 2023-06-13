Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $22.62, but opened at $23.20. Nevro shares last traded at $23.95, with a volume of 296,390 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Shawn Mccormick acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.88 per share, with a total value of $171,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVRO. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Nevro from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Nevro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Nevro in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

Nevro Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.65. The firm has a market cap of $850.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2,383.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.08. Nevro had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 34.61%. The business had revenue of $96.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nevro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Nevro by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Nevro by 42.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Nevro by 78.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nevro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

Featured Stories

