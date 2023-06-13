Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $150.00. The stock had previously closed at $113.02, but opened at $116.31. Fabrinet shares last traded at $121.08, with a volume of 135,499 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fabrinet from $161.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fabrinet from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on Fabrinet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.57.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $137,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,210,058.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fabrinet by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,074,000 after buying an additional 93,882 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,770,000 after purchasing an additional 30,481 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,802,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,110,000 after purchasing an additional 44,803 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,835,000 after acquiring an additional 794,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,494,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,432,000 after acquiring an additional 26,290 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.19.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $665.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.88 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 9.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

