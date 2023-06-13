Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $19.00. The stock traded as high as $18.82 and last traded at $18.81, with a volume of 12481798 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.17.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

In related news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $75,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,976.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549,673 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 4,376,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,141,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 254.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,193,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,079 shares during the last quarter. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 448.59% and a negative net margin of 23.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.90) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

