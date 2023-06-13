Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Cut by Analyst

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Merit Medical Systems in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 9th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Merit Medical Systems’ current full-year earnings is $2.89 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $297.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.47 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MMSI. Raymond James upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of MMSI opened at $83.10 on Monday. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $50.46 and a 52-week high of $85.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 56.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.58.

In other news, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 12,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,657,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,817,000. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

