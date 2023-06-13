Nasdaq, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a report issued on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Nasdaq’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Nasdaq stock opened at $51.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.00. Nasdaq has a one year low of $48.06 and a one year high of $69.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,687,000 after buying an additional 140,571 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 208.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,411,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,988,000 after purchasing an additional 953,784 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Nasdaq by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 35,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 9,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 17,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.26%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

