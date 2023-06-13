Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Issued By Zacks Research

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.53). The consensus estimate for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ current full-year earnings is ($1.38) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.17) EPS.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.87. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 148.20%. The business had revenue of $417.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.24 million.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Trading Up 0.2 %

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ RRGB opened at $12.37 on Monday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 121.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 45,852 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 10,489 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 11.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 366.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, CEO Gerard Johan Hart purchased 15,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.91 per share, with a total value of $193,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,594.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Allison A. Page bought 4,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $55,291.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,965.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerard Johan Hart purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.91 per share, with a total value of $193,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,594.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

