SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $11.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.18, but opened at $8.46. SoFi Technologies shares last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 32,683,877 shares changing hands.

SOFI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush cut shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 108,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,488,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,301,477.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $1,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 101,582 shares in the company, valued at $555,653.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 108,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $504,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,488,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,301,477.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 12.0 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 41.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after buying an additional 22,288 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 54,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. 34.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 1.65.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

