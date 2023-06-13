Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Issued By SVB Leerink

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Moderna in a research note issued on Thursday, June 8th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($4.60) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($4.65). SVB Leerink currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Moderna’s current full-year earnings is ($3.15) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.27) EPS.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. SVB Securities cut shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.13.

Moderna Price Performance

MRNA opened at $123.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $217.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.92.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.58 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Moderna by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Moderna by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $6,034,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,500,293.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,181 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.95, for a total value of $147,565.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,631,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,913,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $6,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,500,293.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 431,850 shares of company stock worth $61,018,813. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

