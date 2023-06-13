e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $118.00. The company traded as high as $108.45 and last traded at $106.56, with a volume of 180114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.51.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ELF. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $121.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 17,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $1,803,321.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,506 shares in the company, valued at $11,269,433.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $3,184,366.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,964 shares in the company, valued at $22,994,425.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 17,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $1,803,321.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,269,433.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,583 shares of company stock valued at $22,326,634 in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,521,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,043 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,262,000 after acquiring an additional 504,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,690,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,252,000 after acquiring an additional 66,779 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,553,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,909,000 after buying an additional 906,008 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 22.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,436,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,289,000 after acquiring an additional 265,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.18 and a 200 day moving average of $74.16. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 95.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.