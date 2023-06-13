Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Louisiana-Pacific Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report issued on Friday, June 9th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now anticipates that the building manufacturing company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Louisiana-Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.46 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

LPX has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $63.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.10 and a 200-day moving average of $60.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.64. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $73.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.23 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 19.05%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.08 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3,494.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.06%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

