Capital One Financial Comments on Weatherford International plc’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Weatherford International in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 7th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Weatherford International’s current full-year earnings is $4.78 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Weatherford International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.80 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.12 EPS.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Weatherford International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion.

Weatherford International Trading Down 3.4 %

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Weatherford International in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Weatherford International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weatherford International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Weatherford International stock opened at $63.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. Weatherford International has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $70.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.01.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 50,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $3,011,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,103,900.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $861,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,616.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Girish Saligram sold 50,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $3,011,505.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,909 shares in the company, valued at $53,103,900.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 205.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 93,829 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Weatherford International by 8.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Weatherford International by 2,131.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 27,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Weatherford International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,361,000 after acquiring an additional 19,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 476,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,873,000 after purchasing an additional 194,685 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weatherford International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weatherford International plc engages in the provision of equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Evaluation (DRE), Well Construction and Completions (WCC) and Production and Intervention (PRI). The DRE segment offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line, and drilling fluids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.