ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $20.00. The stock traded as high as $18.21 and last traded at $18.08, with a volume of 2355261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.16.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.43.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 135.94% and a negative net margin of 198.88%. The business had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

