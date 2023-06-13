Zacks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of State Street in a report issued on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.03. The consensus estimate for State Street’s current full-year earnings is $7.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for State Street’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.14 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.28 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.21.

State Street Stock Performance

NYSE STT opened at $73.07 on Monday. State Street has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $94.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,039.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of State Street

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter worth about $452,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in State Street in the first quarter worth about $484,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in State Street by 2.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 407,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,744,000 after acquiring an additional 11,129 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,833,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

