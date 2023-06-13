Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Stock Price Down 10.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) were down 10.1% on Monday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from C$11.75 to C$11.00. The company traded as low as C$6.06 and last traded at C$6.23. Approximately 931,650 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 453,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.93.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SSL. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.71.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold Stock Down 4.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.82, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Sandstorm Gold Dividend Announcement

Sandstorm Gold ( TSE:SSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$59.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$59.40 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 53.95% and a return on equity of 8.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.1189573 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.