Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Short Interest Up 1,200.0% in May

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Absa Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AGRPY opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. Absa Group has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $24.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.89.

Absa Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.5416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. Absa Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Absa Group Company Profile

Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail, business, corporate, investment banking, insurance, financial, and wealth management products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers retail and business banking products and services; residential property-related finance solutions; vehicle and asset finance products and services; credit cards; personal loans; corporate, relationship and transactional banking services; and savings and investment products and services.

