Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the May 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ADXS opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADXS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Advaxis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy.

