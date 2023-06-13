Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Aberdeen International Stock Performance

Aberdeen International stock opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. Aberdeen International has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03.

Aberdeen International Company Profile

Aberdeen International, Inc is an investment company and merchant bank, which focuses on small capitalization companies in the metals and mining sector. It aims to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued high-quality resources.

