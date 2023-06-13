Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Aberdeen International Stock Performance
Aberdeen International stock opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. Aberdeen International has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03.
Aberdeen International Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aberdeen International (AABVF)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.