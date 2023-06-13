Jabil (JBL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its 5/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 15th. Analysts expect Jabil to post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. On average, analysts expect Jabil to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Jabil Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of JBL stock opened at $98.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.78. Jabil has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.64%.

In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $707,482.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,271,358.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $707,482.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,271,358.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $99,243.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Jabil by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Jabil by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 5.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Jabil by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 57,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jabil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.29.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

