Kroger (KR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) will release its 4/30/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 15th. Analysts expect Kroger to post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kroger Stock Performance

KR opened at $46.38 on Tuesday. Kroger has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.99 and a 200-day moving average of $46.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens decreased their price target on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kroger

In other news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $1,232,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,475,296.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,063,476.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $1,232,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 178,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 132,206 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,118 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KR. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Kroger by 6.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 30.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Kroger by 7.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Kroger in the first quarter valued at $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 3.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

