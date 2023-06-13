Kroger (KR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) will release its 4/30/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 15th. Analysts expect Kroger to post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Kroger Stock Performance
KR opened at $46.38 on Tuesday. Kroger has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.99 and a 200-day moving average of $46.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
KR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens decreased their price target on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.31.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kroger
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KR. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Kroger by 6.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 30.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Kroger by 7.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Kroger in the first quarter valued at $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 3.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.
Kroger Company Profile
The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kroger (KR)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.