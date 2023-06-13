John Wiley & Sons (WLY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its 4/30/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WLY stock opened at $37.83 on Tuesday. John Wiley & Sons has a 12 month low of $34.48 and a 12 month high of $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -222.53 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is -817.65%.

In other news, EVP Matthew Leavy sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total value of $167,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,259.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the first quarter valued at about $320,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 177.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the first quarter valued at about $317,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 43.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

