John Wiley & Sons (WLYB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) will release its 4/30/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 15th. Analysts expect John Wiley & Sons to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

John Wiley & Sons Trading Down 4.7 %

NYSE WLYB opened at $37.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. John Wiley & Sons has a twelve month low of $34.27 and a twelve month high of $52.11. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.76 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.18 and its 200 day moving average is $40.73.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is -817.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 14,570,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 145,703 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter worth $1,679,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter worth $856,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter worth $384,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter worth $355,000.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

