17 Education & Technology Group (YQ) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 14th.
17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 17 Education & Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 5.75% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $5.74 million during the quarter.
17 Education & Technology Group Stock Up 2.1 %
YQ stock opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.32. 17 Education & Technology Group has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $2.56. The firm has a market cap of $48.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of -0.45.
About 17 Education & Technology Group
17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides education and education technology services in the People's Republic of China. The company also provides educational services comprising membership-based educational content subscriptions to à la carte workbooks, study plans, and associated services.
