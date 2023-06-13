17 Education & Technology Group (YQ) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 14th.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 17 Education & Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 5.75% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $5.74 million during the quarter.

YQ stock opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.32. 17 Education & Technology Group has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $2.56. The firm has a market cap of $48.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of -0.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YQ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 26,582 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in 17 Education & Technology Group by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 21,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.95% of the company’s stock.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides education and education technology services in the People's Republic of China. The company also provides educational services comprising membership-based educational content subscriptions to à la carte workbooks, study plans, and associated services.

