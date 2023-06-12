Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,245 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $49,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,664 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 54.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,504 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,471,432,000 after acquiring an additional 996,990 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,676,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,362,000 after purchasing an additional 845,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 3,261.8% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 781,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 758,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,309,605 shares of company stock valued at $499,897,233. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.2 %

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.05.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $0.73 on Monday, reaching $445.31. 2,564,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,128,211. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $283.11 and a 12-month high of $454.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $422.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $408.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.06.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

