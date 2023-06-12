Marshall Wace LLP Sells 10,618,778 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 80.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,540,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,618,778 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $46,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of AT&T by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,770,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,268 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of AT&T by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,636,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,948,000 after acquiring an additional 823,810 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $763,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC dropped their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. TD Cowen cut their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.76.

AT&T stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.93. The stock had a trading volume of 27,507,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,883,551. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $113.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.44.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -87.40%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

