Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 961,083 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 260,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $43,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 879,705 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,543,000 after purchasing an additional 214,923 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 288.8% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 27,467 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,783,473 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $125,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,526 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,397,000 after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Dick Allen purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.47 per share, with a total value of $294,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,681.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Dick Allen bought 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.47 per share, with a total value of $294,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,681.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller bought 3,015 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.77 per share, with a total value of $98,801.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,660 shares in the company, valued at $185,478.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TNDM shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

TNDM stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.89. 1,538,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,585. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.60 and a twelve month high of $70.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.89.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $169.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.59 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

