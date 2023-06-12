Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC trimmed its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,204 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on HALO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

Insider Activity

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,108,796. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $33.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,546. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.44. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.22.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.