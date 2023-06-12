Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 70.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,526 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $40,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,589,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,124,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 141.7% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 198,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,426,000 after buying an additional 116,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 7,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded up $3.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $301.97. 274,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,771. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $426.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.92.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $362.00 to $320.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.04.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Stories

