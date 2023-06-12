Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 124,428 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.12% of MSCI worth $45,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in MSCI by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in MSCI by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in MSCI by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.50.

MSCI stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $474.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,041,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,290. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $492.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $507.72. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $379.63 and a fifty-two week high of $572.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34 and a beta of 1.14.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.92 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 50.60%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

