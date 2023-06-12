Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 143,621 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 143,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,273,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Air Products and Chemicals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,472,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,764,527,000 after buying an additional 176,222 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,283,417,000 after purchasing an additional 94,630 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,098,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,263,319,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,967,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $606,651,000 after purchasing an additional 254,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,746,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,412,000 after buying an additional 35,247 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE APD traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $278.93. The company had a trading volume of 656,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,731. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $218.88 and a one year high of $328.56. The company has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $283.17 and its 200-day moving average is $293.07.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.83.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

