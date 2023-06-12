Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Raises Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Trading Up 1.4 %

Nutrien stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.61. 1,563,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,198. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $102.73.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 23.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.50.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.