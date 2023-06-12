Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 882,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.19% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $48,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €65.00 ($69.89) in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.09.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Up 1.5 %

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

Shares of CCEP traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.66. 1,183,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,921. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $66.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.03.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.