Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Stock Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,577,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.77% of International Game Technology worth $35,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in International Game Technology by 84.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in International Game Technology by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 305.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IGT. Susquehanna upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:IGT traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.58. 2,026,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.90. International Game Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $31.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.63.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.77%.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

