Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 400,500 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,176,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.70% of Under Armour worth $32,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 58.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 2,312.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Cladis Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kevin A. Plank sold 16,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $98,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 482,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,424.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Under Armour Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on UAA. William Blair raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Williams Trading raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

NYSE UAA traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.62. 6,629,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,471,769. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average is $9.53. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.61.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Under Armour

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other. The company was founded by Kevin A.



