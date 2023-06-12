Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.41% of Life Storage worth $34,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Life Storage by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,423,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,744,696,000 after buying an additional 278,315 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Life Storage by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,499,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,864,000 after buying an additional 547,484 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Life Storage by 10.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,604,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,771,000 after buying an additional 256,549 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Life Storage by 18.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,478,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,121,000 after buying an additional 386,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Life Storage by 89.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,545,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,575,000 after purchasing an additional 729,587 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage Stock Performance

LSI traded up $0.83 on Monday, reaching $128.53. The company had a trading volume of 388,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,139. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.02 and a fifty-two week high of $146.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.07 and its 200 day moving average is $119.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.37%.

A number of research analysts have commented on LSI shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.89.

Insider Transactions at Life Storage

In other news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 2,625 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $335,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,751.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $335,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,751.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,036 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $659,867.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,977,693.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

