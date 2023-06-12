Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 82.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.33% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $33,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $547,000. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 87.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after buying an additional 18,628 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $872,164,000 after buying an additional 57,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JAZZ traded down $1.49 on Monday, hitting $125.61. The stock had a trading volume of 448,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,192. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $125.35 and a 52-week high of $163.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.58 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $892.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.11 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.72% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $204,768.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $204,768.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,023 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total value of $136,284.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,286 shares in the company, valued at $837,420.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,670. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on JAZZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.