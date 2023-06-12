Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $41.54 Million Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 140,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.09% of Agilent Technologies worth $41,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 53.0% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $174.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Securities reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.35.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:A traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,747,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,927. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $160.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.82%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

