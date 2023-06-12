Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 1,386,686 Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,386,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,617,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 2.67% of Mobileye Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 1.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MBLY. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mobileye Global from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Mobileye Global from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Mobileye Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mobileye Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.65.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

Shares of MBLY stock traded down $1.87 on Monday, hitting $39.90. The company had a trading volume of 9,670,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822,388. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.12. Mobileye Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $48.11.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.54 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

