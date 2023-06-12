Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.21

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 1.21 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Domino’s Pizza has raised its dividend by an average of 19.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Domino’s Pizza has a payout ratio of 32.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to earn $14.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.5%.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

DPZ stock traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $300.91. 319,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,246. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $314.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.92. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $285.84 and a one year high of $426.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 24.3% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at about $188,000. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $344.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.04.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

