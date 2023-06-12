Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.21

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 1.21 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
Domino’s Pizza has raised its dividend by an average of 19.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Domino’s Pizza has a payout ratio of 32.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to earn $14.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.5%.
Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance
DPZ stock traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $300.91. 319,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,246. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $314.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.92. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $285.84 and a one year high of $426.44.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 24.3% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at about $188,000. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $344.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.04.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.
